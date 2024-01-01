Leaderboard First Look
What are you getting?
- First impression row 5 position on PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR App scoring leaderboard during a 24-hour or 12-hour activation period.
- Display is high impact enabled; choose up to three custom designs or functionalities.
- Each user will be served this ad on their first visit to the leaderboard during the sponsorship period
PSD Template
- The PGA TOUR requires the use of this PSD Template for all rich media designs.
- Please provide a layered, organized PSD file to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time is 12-14 business days. If a layered PSD template with necessary design assets cannot be provided, standard banners are an alternate option.
Rich Media Sizes Required (in PSD Template):
- 1032x290, 581x300, 335x300, 970x110, 728x90, 335x120
|Rich Media Video Asset Specifications (Optional):
|Resolution
|1080p - 1920 x 1080
|File Type
|.mp4, .mov
|Recommended Length
|6 - 15 seconds
|Codec
|H.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
|Audio Bitrate
|128 kbps minimum
|Audio Codec
|AAC / MP3 / MP4
If Standard sizes are chosen, minimum sizes are required:
- 970x250, 300x250, 728x90, 320x100, 970x90
|Standard Banner Requirements (if chosen):
|Accepted Formats
|GIF, JPG, HTML5
|Loop Limit
|3, 15 seconds maximum
|FPS
|24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
|3rd Party Tracking
|Yes
|Creative Versions Accepted
|3 maximum
|HTML5 environment
|Display & Video360