LEGEND
Live video available - click to watch live streaming coverage
Video highlights available for that player
Photos available for that player
Articles and blog posts available for that player
Identifies a player who started on the back nine
When rounds are being played simultaneously, players who are still playing the previous round will have a # sign next to their names
(a) Indicates player is an amateur
Identifies a player as one of the "Top Movers" of the Round
Indicates golf ball usage
By finishing in the Top 25 on Regular Season Money List, player has earned PGA TOUR card for next season
Abbreviations
MDF = Made Cut Did Not Finish WD = Withdrawn DNS = Did Not Start DQ = Disqualified
Scoring provided by the USGA
Course codes for Chambers Bay:
• CB1 = During rounds when Hole 1 will be a par 4 & Hole 18 will be a par 5
• CB2 = During rounds when Hole 1 will be a par 5 & Hole 18 will be a par 4