WiretoWire: Tony Finau doubles up in Detroit
August 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Tony Finau’s Round 4 highlights from Rocket Mortgage
TONY FINAU GOES BACK-TO-BACK, WINS ROCKET MORTGAGE
Tony Finau earned two wins in his first 211 PGA TOUR starts. In the last two weeks, he has doubled that total. Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by five strokes over a trio of players, finishing 26-under at a lively Detroit Golf Club. Across his back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, the father of five has gone 43 under par. Finau went 64 holes without a bogey in Detroit but didn’t miss a beat after carding 4 on the par-3 11th Sunday, responding with three birdies in his final seven holes and earning a comfortable walk up the 72nd hole as fans cheered “Tony! Tony!” in appreciation. Finau accrues 500 FedExCup points for his efforts and moves to No. 7 with one event remaining before the Playoffs, as he becomes the first player to win back-to-back TOUR Regular Season events since Brendon Todd in 2019. “All I wanted to do this week was show that I’m a winner and a champion,” said Finau in an emotional greenside interview Sunday afternoon. He did just that.
WYNDHAM WRAPPING REGULAR SEASON
The Regular Season wraps up at the Wyndham Championship with no shortage of drama set to unfold around the top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List as players jockey for their place in the FedExCup Playoffs. Kevin Kisner returns to defend after winning a six-man playoff a year ago. Will Zalatoris headlines the field in North Carolina. Past FedExCup champions Billy Horschel and Justin Rose are also in the field. East Carolina alum Harold Varner III, U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III (who won his third Wyndham Championship in 2015 at age 51), past PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im and European major champs Danny Willett and Shane Lowry will all look to win the final Regular Season event in Greensboro. For a second week in a row, the TOUR will compete at a Donald Ross design. Sedgefield Country Club has Ross’ typical small and undulating greens and will be the perfect test for those trying to make it to the first of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. The Wyndham Championship will mark the final television broadcast for longtime analyst and nine-time TOUR winner Sir Nick Faldo.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Highlights
Mark Hubbard makes surprising hole-in-one on No. 11 at Rocket Mortgage
MIC CHECK
“I've been getting shown a lot of love actually even from the TOUR guys congratulating me. I'm like, ‘You guys know who I am? This is crazy. I know who you are!’” - Wyatt Worthington II on his reception since earning a spot in the Detroit GC field by winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage.
“It means everything. Every day I've played golf, I thought about playing on the PGA TOUR, it was nothing else. Today it could get a little emotional tonight, but it's definitely been a dream, it's been a road and hopefully next season I'll be out here full time.” - Tom (Joohyung) Kim after shooting a course-record 63 to finish seventh and secure his PGA TOUR card via top-125 non-member FedExCup points.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 – Siblings Patrick, Nick, Caroline and Jack Cantlay are all following their own paths in the golf world. Read more about the siblings and how the eldest, Patrick, has inspired his family.
314.597 – FedExCup points for Austin Smotherman, who sits 125th on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List with one event left in the Regular Season.
29 - Number of spots Stephan Jaeger jumped on the FedExCup (No. 123 to No. 94) with a fifth-place finish in Detroit, as the six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner secures his first Playoffs berth.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
This Week Name Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 3,555 2 Cameron Smith 2,335 3 Sam Burns 2,275 4 Xander Schauffele 2,153 5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108 6 Rory McIlroy 2,103 7 Tony Finau 1,912 8 Justin Thomas 1,783 9 Cameron Young 1,773 10 Hideki Matsuyama 1,697
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.
