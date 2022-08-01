WiretoWire: Tony Finau doubles up in Detroit

MIC CHECK

“I've been getting shown a lot of love actually even from the TOUR guys congratulating me. I'm like, ‘You guys know who I am? This is crazy. I know who you are!’” - Wyatt Worthington II on his reception since earning a spot in the Detroit GC field by winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage .



“It means everything. Every day I've played golf, I thought about playing on the PGA TOUR, it was nothing else. Today it could get a little emotional tonight, but it's definitely been a dream, it's been a road and hopefully next season I'll be out here full time.” - Tom (Joohyung) Kim after shooting a course-record 63 to finish seventh and secure his PGA TOUR card via top-125 non-member FedExCup points.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Siblings Patrick, Nick, Caroline and Jack Cantlay are all following their own paths in the golf world. Read more about the siblings and how the eldest, Patrick, has inspired his family .

314.597 – FedExCup points for Austin Smotherman, who sits 125th on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List with one event left in the Regular Season.

29 - Number of spots Stephan Jaeger jumped on the FedExCup (No. 123 to No. 94) with a fifth-place finish in Detroit, as the six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner secures his first Playoffs berth.