  • Tony Finau scores second win in two weeks at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Has now captured three PGA TOUR titles in just under a year
  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau carded a 5-under par 67 and secured his 4th win on the PGA TOUR.
    Extended Highlights

    Tony Finau’s Round 4 highlights from Rocket Mortgage

