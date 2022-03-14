  • WIRETOWIRE

    WiretoWire: Cameron Smith wins THE PLAYERS in Monday finish

  • Australia&apos;s Cameron Smith finished 13-under at TPC Sawgrass&apos; Stadium Course to earn his first PLAYERS title. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Australia's Cameron Smith finished 13-under at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course to earn his first PLAYERS title. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)