    Winner's Bag: J.T. Poston, John Deere Classic

  • J.T. Poston won the 2022 John Deere Classic for his second PGA TOUR victory. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)J.T. Poston won the 2022 John Deere Classic for his second PGA TOUR victory. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston notched a wire-to-wire victory at the John Deere Classic to secure his second PGA TOUR win. Here's a look at the equipment that helped lead him to the trophy.

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X

Irons: Titleist T100s (3), Titleist T100 (5-9)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-10S, 60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

