Matt Fitzpatrick's hilarious story about Gareth Bale

Feb 01, 2023

Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Fitzpatrick tells a story about recently retired world soccer star Gareth Bale promising to score three goals against Fitzpatrick's favorite soccer team, Sheffield United, after Fitzpatrick chose not to sign with Bale's management company.