Max Homa mic’d up Live while playing at Torrey Pines

During the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa plays the 13th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course while wearing a microphone, as he speaks to CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman during the broadcast. This unprecedented moment on a PGA TOUR broadcast gives fans a look at Homa’s process as he contends for his sixth win on TOUR, even calling in a rules official while playing the hole.