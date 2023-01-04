Will Zalatoris on what he learned about his injury before returning at Sentry

Prior to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Will Zalatoris talks about the time he spent assessing the back injury that kept him off the golf course after earning his first PGA TOUR win at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris is set to make his return this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.