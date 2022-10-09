×

Patrick Cantlay makes triple bogey at 72nd hole to finish T2 at Shriners

Oct 10, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Cantlay's tee shot at the par-4 18th hole misses wide left into a bush. He chooses not to take the drop and duffs it instead. Cantlay did ask for relief but hit his next shot into the water. He would proceed to make a double bogey to finish T2 overall.