Patrick Cantlay makes triple bogey at 72nd hole to finish T2 at Shriners

In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Cantlay's tee shot at the par-4 18th hole misses wide left into a bush. He chooses not to take the drop and duffs it instead. Cantlay did ask for relief but hit his next shot into the water. He would proceed to make a double bogey to finish T2 overall.