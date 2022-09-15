Simpson Cup returns for 10th season

|
Sep 15, 2022
The Simpson Cup, which started in 2012, is an annual tournament between teams of 13 injured service members and veterans from the United States and Great Britain. The event raises money for the On-Course Foundation, which teaches the game of golf and offers the chance to find employment in the golf industry. Great Britain defeated the United States to claim victory in the 2022 event.