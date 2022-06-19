Matt Fitzpatrick’s fairway bunker shot on 72nd hole seals victory at U.S. Open

In the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick finds the green from the fairway bunker 161 yards away, then two putts to par the 18th hole and finish 6-under. Will Zalatoris then misses the ensuing 14-footer for birdie to tie Fitzpatrick, sealing the first major title for the 27-year-old Englishman. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.