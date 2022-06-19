Matt Fitzpatrick’s fairway bunker shot on 72nd hole seals victory at U.S. Open 

|
In the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick finds the green from the fairway bunker 161 yards away, then two putts to par the 18th hole and finish 6-under. Will Zalatoris then misses the ensuing 14-footer for birdie to tie Fitzpatrick, sealing the first major title for the 27-year-old Englishman. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.