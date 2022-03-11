Brooks Koepka surprises cancer patient with inside-the-ropes experience at THE PLAYERS

During a practice round at THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brooks Koepka brings Ethan Evans, 11, inside the ropes to play alongside him on three holes at TPC Sawgrass. Ethan has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, and will go through 66 rounds of treatment. Despite starting chemotherapy a few weeks ago, he was able to travel from his home in Oklahoma for this experience, at the request of Koepka, his favorite golfer.