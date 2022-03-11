Brooks Koepka surprises cancer patient with inside-the-ropes experience at THE PLAYERS

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mar 11, 2022
During a practice round at THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brooks Koepka brings Ethan Evans, 11, inside the ropes to play alongside him on three holes at TPC Sawgrass. Ethan has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, and will go through 66 rounds of treatment. Despite starting chemotherapy a few weeks ago, he was able to travel from his home in Oklahoma for this experience, at the request of Koepka, his favorite golfer.