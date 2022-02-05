×

Jordan Spieth saves par from the cliffside at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 05, 2022

In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth out drives the fairway and lands his ball just on the edge of a cliff at the par-4 8th hole. He would go to land his difficult second in the greenside rough before getting up-and-down to save par.