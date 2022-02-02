Best shots and scenics from No. 6 at Pebble Beach

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Feb 02, 2022
The par-5 6th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links provides one of the most unique views in golf, challenging golfers with a blind shot facing a massive cliff in front of them. Check out some of the best moments on the 6th hole throughout the history of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.