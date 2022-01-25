×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Get to know: Ryan Alford

Jan 25, 2022

Get to know Ryan Alford, an APGA Tour player making his PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open after earning an exemption into the tournament. Alford talks about his background and learning the game with his father and through First Tee Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport, LA and how his past experiences have prepared him to compete against the best.