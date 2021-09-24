×
Justin Thomas Interview after Day 1 of Ryder Cup

Sep 25, 2021

Following his tied match in afternoon Four-ball on Day 1 at the 2020 Ryder Cup, Justin Thomas discusses the emotions, energy and mental and physical grind of competing for three days while enjoying the different competition and formats.