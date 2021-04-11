×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hideki Matsuyama’s swing in slow motion (every angle)

Apr 12, 2021

The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has one of the most unique swings on the PGA TOUR. Check out three minutes of his incredible swing from every angle in slow motion.