Back in the Game

Apr 06, 2021

The PGA TOUR is proud to partner on the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s latest COVID-19 Vaccine Education PSA – a powerful reminder that before we can safely get back to the sports moments we miss, we must first help Americans get informed about the vaccines. For the latest facts and information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit GetVaccineAnswers.org