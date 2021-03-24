×
Rory McIlroy’s surprise for Dell Children’s patient

Mar 24, 2021

Meet Dylan, a Dell Children’s patient and massive Rory McIlroy fan. Sometimes, it’s the little things that mean the most. Here’s to the ones that help us get through, and inspire us to keep going.