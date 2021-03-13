Bryson DeChambeau interview after Round 3 of THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 14, 2021
Following his third-round, 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau discusses the challenges to come on Sunday and the chance to win on TOUR in back-to-back weeks.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.