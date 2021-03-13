×
Bryson DeChambeau interview after Round 3 of THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

Following his third-round, 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau discusses the challenges to come on Sunday and the chance to win on TOUR in back-to-back weeks.