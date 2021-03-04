×
Viktor Hovland holes birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer

Mar 04, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland drains a 38-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 2nd hole.