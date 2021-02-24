×
Tony Finau wins the 2016 Puerto Rico Open

Feb 24, 2021

Now known as one of the most consistent players on the PGA TOUR, check out Tony Finau breakthrough for his first and only win on the PGA TOUR in 2016 after defeating Steve Marino in a playoff.