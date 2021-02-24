Tony Finau wins the 2016 Puerto Rico Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 24, 2021
Now known as one of the most consistent players on the PGA TOUR, check out Tony Finau breakthrough for his first and only win on the PGA TOUR in 2016 after defeating Steve Marino in a playoff.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.