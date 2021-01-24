×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Si Woo Kim’s winning highlights from Round 4 at The American Express

Jan 25, 2021

In the final round of The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim turned in an 8-under 64, getting him to 23-under for the tournament for his third PGA TOUR victory of his career.