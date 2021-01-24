Si Woo Kim’s winning highlights from Round 4 at The American Express

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 25, 2021
In the final round of The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim turned in an 8-under 64, getting him to 23-under for the tournament for his third PGA TOUR victory of his career.
