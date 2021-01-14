×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Jason Kokrak nearly aces No. 17 at the Sony Open

Jan 15, 2021

In the opening of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jason Kokrak nearly holes his 186-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.