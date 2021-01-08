×
Collin Morikawa’s Round 2 highlights from Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa carded an 8-under 65 to get to 12-under for the tournament, just two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.