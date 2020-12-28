×
Best of 2020: Collin Morikawa's approach shots

Dec 28, 2020

Second in SG: approach to the green in 2020, behind Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa's iron play is a force to be reckoned with. Check out some of his best approach shots of 2020.