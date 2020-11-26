×
Maria and Camilo Villegas | Mia’s Miracles

Nov 26, 2020

In March of 2020, Maria and Camilo Villegas’ daughter Mia was diagnosed with high-grade glioneuronal tumors on her brain and on her spine. Four months later, their daughter lost her fight with cancer at 22 months of age. The couple have recast their foundation as Mia’s Miracles and focused it on helping children and families in similar situations both in the United States and Colombia, where Camilo and Maria were both born. CLICK HERE to read more about Maria and Camilo's story with Mia.