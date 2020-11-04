×
K.J. Choi | Making History

Nov 04, 2020

After switching from competitive weightlifting to golf at age 16, some said K.J. Choi would never be good enough to compete on the PGA TOUR. 21 years later, “Tank,” as his fellow South Koreans call him, is the most successful Korean player in PGA TOUR history with eight wins. He’s still going strong in his latest chapter – PGA TOUR Champions – where he hopes to continue Making History.