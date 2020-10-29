×
Tiger Woods - Episode 9: Uneven Lies

Oct 29, 2020

One of the distinctive skills of great shotmakers is the ability to predict how an uneven lie will affect the shot. When it comes to this, Tiger Woods is a virtuoso. In this episode, he shows how he handles uphill, downhill and sidehill lies and explains all the factors—not just the slope—that determine the right shot to play.