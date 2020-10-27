3-year-old cancer patient and family surprised with trip to TPC Sawgrass

|
Oct 27, 2020
After two years of battling cancer, chemotherapy is no longer effective for three-year-old Holden. Upon learning of this, the PGA TOUR set up a trip for Holden and his family to visit TPC Sawgrass where he toured the facilities, hit some golf balls and got to spend time with veteran Jim Furyk, winner of 17 TOUR events.