Tiger Woods - Episode 8: Great Escapes

Oct 22, 2020
No player in the game today has hit more thrilling recovery shots at big moments than Tiger Woods. Here, he opens up his playbook and teaches you how to create massive hooks and slices to reach seemingly unreachable targets. Listen to Tiger describe his technique, and prepare to see some sensational shotmaking.