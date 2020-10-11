Martin Laird’s interview after winning at Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 12, 2020
Following his win in a playoff over Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird talks about what it means to win for the fourth time on the PGA TOUR.
