Martin Laird’s interview after winning at Shriners

Oct 12, 2020

Following his win in a playoff over Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird talks about what it means to win for the fourth time on the PGA TOUR.