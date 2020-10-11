Martin Laird cards clutch par save at Shriners

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird chips his second shot from the rough, under a tree and rolls it on the green, 18 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt to get up-and-down for par and stay one stroke ahead of the field with one hole left to play.