Tiger Woods - Episode 6: Fairway Bunkers

Oct 08, 2020

Most amateurs are inconsistent at best from fairway bunkers. Standing on a shifty surface and having to make precise contact are major challenges. Here, Tiger explains how he executes in fairway sand by quieting his lower body and adjusting his swing. Watch Tiger’s process, step-by-step, and make these difficult shots easy.