Tiger Woods - Episode 5: Changing Trajectory

Sep 17, 2020

Most golfers like to see their shots soaring up in the air, but there’s more to ball flight than just going high. Tiger says, “Controlling trajectory controls distance,” and that means getting closer to the hole. Hear Tiger explain how factors like wind and flag location drive his decisions. Then, watch him put on a shotmaking show!