Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa drain long-range birdies on first playoff hole at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas made his birdie from 50 ft. then Collin Morikawa matched with a birdie of his own from 24 ft.