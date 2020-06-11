Phil’s shades, JT’s standing ‘O’ & Golden Tate grants Rose a beer

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Phil Mickelson debuted his new shades at Colonial, Justin Thomas cheered for himself without fans and Golden Tate gave Justin Rose a beer for the lead.
