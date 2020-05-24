×
Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win at Capital One's The Match

In the 2020 Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, Tiger Woods lagged a long birdie putt close enough for Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to concede the par putt to Peyton Manning at the par-4 18th hole. The par secured a 1-up victory for Woods and Manning.