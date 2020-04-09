A Message to our Fans

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
To our fans around the world, we know you’re doing what’s necessary right now. Staying connected, working from home, some of you are teaching you kids..maybe learning some new skills yourselves. We know some of you are working the front lines in hospitals and serving in our stores to deliver what others need. We know you miss your families, your friends and enjoying the thing you love. Us? What do we miss the most? YOU. Let’s keep doing what’s necessary now so we can get back into the swing of things, together! To learn how we can support each other, visit pgatour.com/impact
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.