×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

The best shots from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass in Round 1 of THE PLAYERS

Check out the best shots and most interesting moments from the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020.