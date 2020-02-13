×
Tiger drains Kobe's eagle, Koepka's cute drive and Rory's double eagles

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods opened with an eagle that measured 24 feet, 8 inches, Brooks Koepka's monster drive was cute according to Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy carded two eagles in three holes.