Tiger drains Kobe's eagle, Koepka's cute drive and Rory's double eagles

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods opened with an eagle that measured 24 feet, 8 inches, Brooks Koepka's monster drive was cute according to Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy carded two eagles in three holes.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.