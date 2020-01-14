×
Phil Mickelson | The Greatest Showman

Phil Mickelson becomes only the 3rd active PGA TOUR player to host a PGA TOUR event at this year's The American Express. This marks another step for the World Golf Hall of Famer's spectacular career that has seen him give back to the game both on and off the course. As two-time champion of the event, you couldn't ask for a better stage for The Greatest Showman.