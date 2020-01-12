×
Kevin Kisner interview after Round 3 of Sony Open

Following a third-round 64, Kevin Kisner reflects on his play in the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii with Mark Carnevale from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play