Cameron Smith wins 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

In the final round at Waiʻalae Country Club, Cameron Smith sinks a birdie putt on the last hole in regulation to force a playoff with Brendan Steele. The Australia native beats Steele in the first playoff hole, taking home his 2nd PGA TOUR Victory during a devastating time in his home country.