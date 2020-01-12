Cameron Smith wins 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii

|
In the final round at Waiʻalae Country Club, Cameron Smith sinks a birdie putt on the last hole in regulation to force a playoff with Brendan Steele. The Australia native beats Steele in the first playoff hole, taking home his 2nd PGA TOUR Victory during a devastating time in his home country.
