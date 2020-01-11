×
Brendan Steele spins approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele lands his 122-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.