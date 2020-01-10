×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

The Sony Open in Hawaii, January 9-12, 2020

January in Hawaii is when the Champions come out to play. The Aloha Swing continues at the Sony Open in Hawaii, January 9-12. For complete coverage visit pgatour.com.