×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

What the 'W' trees at Waialae mean to PGA TOUR players

Inspired by the famous "W" palm trees at Waialae Country Club, home to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Players give their take on what "W" means to them. CLICK HERE to read the story behind the iconic trees.