Justin Thomas wins 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

On the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Justin Thomas cards a 4-under 69 in the final round to get to 14-under and join a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, where Thomas prevails on the third extra hole to claim his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.
