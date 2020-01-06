×
Justin Thomas wins 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

On the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Justin Thomas cards a 4-under 69 in the final round to get to 14-under and join a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, where Thomas prevails on the third extra hole to claim his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.