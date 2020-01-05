×
Patrick Reed's impressive second leads to birdie for at Sentry

In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed sends his second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole. Justin Thomas would also birdie to force a second playoff with Reed.